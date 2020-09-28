HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

The project helps mitigate market failures by financing wastewater infrastructure generating positive externalities which are not internalized and which hence require public intervention. The project contributes significantly to the country development objectives, EU policy and EIB objectives. The project brings substantial benefits, particularly to the population residing in the WWTP catchment area, in terms of enhanced sanitation services, environmental protection, climate action contribution, improving public health and promoting sustainable economic development. It also contributes to the improvement of economic prospects and livelihoods of farmers in the area. EIB financial and non-financial contribution is excellent. The long maturity of the loan and advantageous financial terms, the mobilization of a EU-Neighbourhood Investment Platform (EU-NIP) grant for the project together with Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD) and the ability to provide a substantial share of the project cost, are all of high value to the Borrower. The origination and structuring of the proposed operation has benefitted from EIB advice and expertise inter alia through the provision of preparatory technical assistance.