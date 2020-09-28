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HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
78.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ägypten : 78.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 78.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/11/2022 : 78.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 September 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/11/2022
20180139
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
CONSTRUCTION AUTHORITY FOR POTABLE WATER AND WASTEWATER
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 166 million
EUR 288 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of the Helwan Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in the Greater Cairo Area. The WWTP will bring environmental and public health benefits to Cairo's Helwan area, through the sustainable disposal or utilisation of effluent and sludge, which will improve water quality and reducing pollution. The project will also lead to positive economic externalities and job creation.

The operation will contribute to: (i) environmental protection, depollution and climate action (ii) increasing access to sanitation and water services (iii) improving public health (iv) promoting sustainable economic development.

Additionality and Impact

The project helps mitigate market failures by financing wastewater infrastructure generating positive externalities which are not internalized and which hence require public intervention. The project contributes significantly to the country development objectives, EU policy and EIB objectives. The project brings substantial benefits, particularly to the population residing in the WWTP catchment area, in terms of enhanced sanitation services, environmental protection, climate action contribution, improving public health and promoting sustainable economic development. It also contributes to the improvement of economic prospects and livelihoods of farmers in the area. EIB financial and non-financial contribution is excellent. The long maturity of the loan and advantageous financial terms, the mobilization of a EU-Neighbourhood Investment Platform (EU-NIP) grant for the project together with Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD) and the ability to provide a substantial share of the project cost, are all of high value to the Borrower. The origination and structuring of the proposed operation has benefitted from EIB advice and expertise inter alia through the provision of preparatory technical assistance.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project contributes towards efficient and sustainable water resources management in Egypt, as well as to Egyptian climate protection efforts. It will also bring significant environmental and social benefits, by reducing the levels of pollution and increasing the country's resilience against drought. Any potential adverse environmental and social impacts are site specific and can be prevented and/or readily minimised through appropriate mitigation measures and by adhering to globally recognised performance standards, guidelines, and/or design criteria, including EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
18/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
18/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jun 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142867731
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180139
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jun 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142869432
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180139
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141869527
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180139
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Datenblätter
HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

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