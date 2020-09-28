HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of the Helwan Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in the Greater Cairo Area. The WWTP will bring environmental and public health benefits to Cairo's Helwan area, through the sustainable disposal or utilisation of effluent and sludge, which will improve water quality and reducing pollution. The project will also lead to positive economic externalities and job creation.
The operation will contribute to: (i) environmental protection, depollution and climate action (ii) increasing access to sanitation and water services (iii) improving public health (iv) promoting sustainable economic development.
The project helps mitigate market failures by financing wastewater infrastructure generating positive externalities which are not internalized and which hence require public intervention. The project contributes significantly to the country development objectives, EU policy and EIB objectives. The project brings substantial benefits, particularly to the population residing in the WWTP catchment area, in terms of enhanced sanitation services, environmental protection, climate action contribution, improving public health and promoting sustainable economic development. It also contributes to the improvement of economic prospects and livelihoods of farmers in the area. EIB financial and non-financial contribution is excellent. The long maturity of the loan and advantageous financial terms, the mobilization of a EU-Neighbourhood Investment Platform (EU-NIP) grant for the project together with Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD) and the ability to provide a substantial share of the project cost, are all of high value to the Borrower. The origination and structuring of the proposed operation has benefitted from EIB advice and expertise inter alia through the provision of preparatory technical assistance.
The project contributes towards efficient and sustainable water resources management in Egypt, as well as to Egyptian climate protection efforts. It will also bring significant environmental and social benefits, by reducing the levels of pollution and increasing the country's resilience against drought. Any potential adverse environmental and social impacts are site specific and can be prevented and/or readily minimised through appropriate mitigation measures and by adhering to globally recognised performance standards, guidelines, and/or design criteria, including EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
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