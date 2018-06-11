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NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
221.929.105,16 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 221.929.105,16 €
Verkehr : 221.929.105,16 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/09/2023 : 16.440.634,25 €
29/06/2020 : 18.559.365,75 €
13/09/2023 : 36.084.019,49 €
30/10/2019 : 150.845.085,67 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/10/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Juni 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/10/2019
20180074
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
LAND BERLIN,LAND BRANDENBURG,LAND MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN,LAND SACHSEN-ANHALT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 222 million
EUR 1300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This operation will finance newly-purchased rolling stock for the winners of the presently pending tender for the operation Netz Elbe Spree (NES). The NES network provides regional rail services in Berlin and three surrounding federal states Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Sachsen-Anhalt. Under the tender there are four lots to provide rail services on 18 railway lines; 17 regional railway lines and the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) rail express (FEX) to the new airport.

The new fleet will enable improved passenger train services. The project is likely to reduce the use of private vehicles or at least contribute to maintaining modal share of rail, thus contributing to more sustainable transport outcomes by reducing related negative transport externalities. The project will, therefore, contribute to EU objectives and to the Bank's Climate Action objective. The project falls within the Lending Policy for Transport. Furthermore this project supports the development of competition in a sector with high barriers to entry. The project is, therefore, eligible under Article 309 point (c) "common interest", of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU. If bi-mode trains are included in the scope then this project would fall under the Cleaner Transport Facility (CTF). The CTF was jointly launched by the Bank and the Commission in late 2016 as a vehicle to promote new, cleaner technology in transport.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or infrastructure) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by supporting the railways to maintain or enlarge modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tender notice for the public service contracts was published in the OJEU on 22 November 2017 (2017/S 224-466191).

Weitere Unterlagen
16/10/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
21/09/2018 - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84505021
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180074
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86324148
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180074
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Sep 2018
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/10/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Übersicht
NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK
Datenblätter
NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK

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