WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL

In relation to the construction of the depot, as well as the charging stations and ancillary infrastructure, the compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives and the development consents are to be reviewed during the appraisal. The manufacturing of buses does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required for this component. The project will improve public transport service quality, reliability, safety and efficiency; it will help maintain and possibly enhance the share of public transport. It will contribute to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, as well as reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.