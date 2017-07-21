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WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
94.946.968,64 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 94.946.968,64 €
Verkehr : 94.946.968,64 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/10/2018 : 94.946.968,64 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Mai 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/10/2018
20170721
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
MIEJSKIE ZAKLADY AUTOBUSOWE SP ZOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 410 million (EUR 95 million)
PLN 1066 million (EUR 247 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, structured as an investment loan, is expected to consist of (i) the acquisition of approximately 130 low-floor, electric, zero-emission, articulated buses in Warsaw, Poland, as well as around 270 low-emission buses (ii) the construction of a bus depot with 280 bus parking spaces, and (iii) ancillary infrastructure and rapid charging stations. The project assets will be operated within the context of a Public Service Contract awarded by the city of Warsaw under Regulation 1370/2007 on public transport services by rail and by road.

The project aims at improving the service and environmental performance of public transportation in Warsaw.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In relation to the construction of the depot, as well as the charging stations and ancillary infrastructure, the compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives and the development consents are to be reviewed during the appraisal. The manufacturing of buses does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required for this component. The project will improve public transport service quality, reliability, safety and efficiency; it will help maintain and possibly enhance the share of public transport. It will contribute to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, as well as reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
10/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
21/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Aug 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86518975
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170721
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82549012
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170721
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Aug 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86518467
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170721
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Andere Links
Übersicht
WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Datenblätter
WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL

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