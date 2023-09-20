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MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
190.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 190.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 19.000.000 €
Bildung : 171.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/04/2024 : 1.900.000 €
22/04/2024 : 7.600.000 €
21/12/2023 : 9.500.000 €
22/04/2024 : 17.100.000 €
22/04/2024 : 68.400.000 €
21/12/2023 : 85.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Link to EIA on SILVIA Platform (reference VIA1110-RL)
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
27/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – EIB und CDP vergeben 215 Mio. Euro für neuen Campus der Universität Mailand

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2023
20170432
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI MILANO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 190 million
EUR 413 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
  • Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the development of new academic, research and related buildings to form part of a new modern campus for the University of Milan, to be located in the heart of the Milan Innovation District (MIND), on the former 2015 Milan EXPO site. The new MIND campus will cover an area of approximately 220,000m2, which will include teaching, learning and research space, including laboratories and sports infrastructure. The project will be delivered through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme.

The aim is to provide modern teaching and research space for the University of Milan's science and technology departments. The new MIND campus is expected to increase the university's competitiveness and attractiveness to talent through access to state-of the art laboratories and instruments for both teaching and research.

Additionality and Impact

The Project addresses a sub-optimal situation with regard to investments in higher education and public research in Italy. The project will provide modern teaching and research space for the University of Milan's science and technology departments. The new MIND campus is expected to increase the university's competitiveness and attractiveness to talent through access to state-of the art laboratories and instruments for both teaching and research. The Bank's provision of long term financing with a sculpted repayment profile adjusted to the cash flows of the Project provides significant stability to the Borrower's Capex plan. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The project was published in the OJEU with reference number: 2019/S 144-353716.

Kommentar(e)

n/a

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 September 2023
21 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Link to EIA on SILVIA Platform (reference VIA1110-RL)
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Sintesi Non Tecnica
27/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – EIB und CDP vergeben 215 Mio. Euro für neuen Campus der Universität Mailand

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Link to EIA on SILVIA Platform (reference VIA1110-RL)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2020
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135799305
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170432
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2020
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134794393
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170432
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Sep 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
156672117
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170432
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Link to EIA on SILVIA Platform (reference VIA1110-RL)
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
27/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
Andere Links
Übersicht
MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
Datenblätter
MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – EIB und CDP vergeben 215 Mio. Euro für neuen Campus der Universität Mailand

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – EIB und CDP vergeben 215 Mio. Euro für neuen Campus der Universität Mailand
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Link to EIA on SILVIA Platform (reference VIA1110-RL)
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
27/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MILAN STATALE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT PPP

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