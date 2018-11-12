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EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 100.000.000 €
Industrie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/12/2019 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und französische Förderbank vergeben im Rahmen ihres Programms zur Städtebaufinanzierung erste gemeinsame Finanzierung für neues Stadtviertel in Nanterre

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 November 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2019
20170265
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 1332 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in a newly-created investment platform with the French National Promotional Bank (NPB) Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC). The EIB's contribution will materialise through equity type financing (EUR 100m, from the newly-created "Infrastructure and Investment Window (IIW) Equity-Type Portfolio - NPBs" or "NPB sub-window", dedicated to cooperation with NPBs). The EIB intervention will leverage CDC's and other investors' investment capacity towards large urban development projects, in particular projects aiming at high social and environmental impact.

The platform will support urban development projects by way of equity financing. The platform will target projects fostering urban development, a sector of the French economy which is not receiving sufficient and much required funding from traditional sources, the insufficiency of which can be considered to be a "market failure".

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The proposed investments fall under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the Competent Authority will have to determine whether the project shall undergo a full EIA procedure. The aim is to target projects that have a structuring role in various French territories, in particular projects showing ambitious goals from an environmental point of view. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of the project to natural conservation areas and other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal. The energy performance of the proposed buildings will be verified during the appraisal of the Project including the degree to which they comply with the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable], then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
08/02/2019 - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und französische Förderbank vergeben im Rahmen ihres Programms zur Städtebaufinanzierung erste gemeinsame Finanzierung für neues Stadtviertel in Nanterre

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85796283
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170265
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Feb 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88705613
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170265
Letzte Aktualisierung
8 Feb 2019
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und französische Förderbank vergeben im Rahmen ihres Programms zur Städtebaufinanzierung erste gemeinsame Finanzierung für neues Stadtviertel in Nanterre

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und französische Förderbank vergeben im Rahmen ihres Programms zur Städtebaufinanzierung erste gemeinsame Finanzierung für neues Stadtviertel in Nanterre
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - EIB-CDC CO-INVESTMENT PLATFORM URBAN DEVELOPMENT

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