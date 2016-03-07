PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project will consist in new construction and renovation of public (administrative, education, etc.) buildings in the Federal State of Brandenburg. It will support the improvement of public infrastructure and the provision of public services with the focus on urban renewal and development in the Federal State of Brandenburg.
The project will contribute to improving provision of public services and to improving quality of life in the region by investments in public and social infrastructure. The project should contribute to the overall development of the region and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business.
Germany has harmonised its environmental legislation with the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the borrower's/promoter's capacity to properly apply the relevant directives. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant, will also be examined. Should any scheme under this Framework Loan have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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