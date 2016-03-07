PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Germany has harmonised its environmental legislation with the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the borrower's/promoter's capacity to properly apply the relevant directives. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant, will also be examined. Should any scheme under this Framework Loan have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.