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PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
55.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 55.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 55.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/10/2017 : 55.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Dezember 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/10/2017
20160307
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
LAND BRANDENBURG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will consist in new construction and renovation of public (administrative, education, etc.) buildings in the Federal State of Brandenburg. It will support the improvement of public infrastructure and the provision of public services with the focus on urban renewal and development in the Federal State of Brandenburg.

The project will contribute to improving provision of public services and to improving quality of life in the region by investments in public and social infrastructure. The project should contribute to the overall development of the region and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Germany has harmonised its environmental legislation with the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the borrower's/promoter's capacity to properly apply the relevant directives. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant, will also be examined. Should any scheme under this Framework Loan have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Sep 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
71829226
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160307
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
Andere Links
Übersicht
PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
Datenblätter
PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

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