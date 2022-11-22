Kampf gegen Küstenerosion in Rumänien

Unterzeichnung(en)
Structural programme loan (SPL) providing for the Romanian State's contribution during the 2014-2020 programming period to the environment sector operations under the large infrastructure operational programme (OP).
This structural programme loan will primarily support the implementation of the key EU directives in the water and municipal solid waste management sector in Romania and is expected to contribute to further improvement of Romania's compliance with EU drinking water and urban wastewater treatment directives.
The extension and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure continues to be one of the most important priorities in improving living standards in Romania. The projects target completion of investments in those agglomerations that must be served with wastewater collection and treatment with nitrogen and phosphorous removal by 2015 and will further focus on the agglomerations above 2000 population equivalents (p.e.). The projects will also extend the provision of safe drinking water in accordance with EU standards. There are about 50 large projects expected in the water sector. As far as waste management is concerned, around 240 non-compliant landfills must be closed, the existing infrastructure must be upgraded to provide for a treatment capacity of 740kt and separate collection coverage must be extended in all counties to reach the reuse and recycling targets of 50% in line with the Waste Framework Directive (current rate being around 4%) and waste diversion requirements of the Landfill Directive.
The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as framework loan/structural programme loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increased safety, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Habitats and Birds Directives, as transposed in national law.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Über das Projekt
Wie und warum
Sicherung des Küstenstreifens und Wiederaufbau von Lebensräumen
Warum
- Die Erosion entlang der Südküste Rumäniens schadet dem Tourismus und dem Leben im Meer
- Ohne natürliche Barrieren drohen Sturmfluten, extreme Gezeiten und immer häufiger Überschwemmungen Schwindende Strände bedrohen Häuser und Infrastruktur
Wie
- Aufschütten von Stränden und Verstärkung von Felsen mit Steinen und Beton
- Bau künstlicher Riffe und anderer Biostrukturen für marine Lebensräume, dazu Barrieren zum Schutz vor hohen Wellen
- Instandsetzung bestehender Küsteninfrastruktur zum Schutz von über 17 000 Hektar Feuchtland
VIDEO ABSPIELEN
4:50
Die Küstenerosion im Kreis Constanța ist nicht über Nacht gekommen. Wir setzen die Strände instand, damit die Küste Flutwellen und Stürme wieder selbst abwehren kann.
Medien zum Thema
Kampf gegen Erosion
Plastik und Popcorn
Geld für die Klimaanpassung
