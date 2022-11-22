Kampf gegen Küstenerosion in Rumänien

This structural programme loan will primarily support the implementation of the key EU directives in the water and municipal solid waste management sector in Romania and is expected to contribute to further improvement of Romania's compliance with EU drinking water and urban wastewater treatment directives.



The extension and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure continues to be one of the most important priorities in improving living standards in Romania. The projects target completion of investments in those agglomerations that must be served with wastewater collection and treatment with nitrogen and phosphorous removal by 2015 and will further focus on the agglomerations above 2000 population equivalents (p.e.). The projects will also extend the provision of safe drinking water in accordance with EU standards. There are about 50 large projects expected in the water sector. As far as waste management is concerned, around 240 non-compliant landfills must be closed, the existing infrastructure must be upgraded to provide for a treatment capacity of 740kt and separate collection coverage must be extended in all counties to reach the reuse and recycling targets of 50% in line with the Waste Framework Directive (current rate being around 4%) and waste diversion requirements of the Landfill Directive.