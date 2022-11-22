Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20

Kampf gegen Küstenerosion in Rumänien

Sicherung rumänischer Küstengebiete, um Tourismus, Biodiversität und Feuchtgebiete zu erhalten

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
16/06/2016
Betrag
EUR 290.000.000
Länder
Rumänien
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser, Müllbeseitigung
Mehr

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
290.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 290.000.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 20.300.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 269.700.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/06/2016 : 20.300.000 €
16/06/2016 : 269.700.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Andere Links
Übersicht
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB-Darlehen von 300 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Umweltvorhaben, die EU-Fördermittel erhalten
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB unterstützt Sanierung und Ausbau der Wasserversorgung und Abwasserdienste
Story zum Projekt
Kampf gegen Erosion
Related sub-project
COASTAL EROSION PROTECTION (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DOLJ WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
CLUJ COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
TURDA WATER AND WASTE WATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
GALATI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
VRANCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
HUNEDOARA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
BUCHAREST GLINA II (FL 2015-0548)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 September 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/06/2016
20150548
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 4467 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Structural programme loan (SPL) providing for the Romanian State's contribution during the 2014-2020 programming period to the environment sector operations under the large infrastructure operational programme (OP).

This structural programme loan will primarily support the implementation of the key EU directives in the water and municipal solid waste management sector in Romania and is expected to contribute to further improvement of Romania's compliance with EU drinking water and urban wastewater treatment directives.

The extension and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure continues to be one of the most important priorities in improving living standards in Romania. The projects target completion of investments in those agglomerations that must be served with wastewater collection and treatment with nitrogen and phosphorous removal by 2015 and will further focus on the agglomerations above 2000 population equivalents (p.e.). The projects will also extend the provision of safe drinking water in accordance with EU standards. There are about 50 large projects expected in the water sector. As far as waste management is concerned, around 240 non-compliant landfills must be closed, the existing infrastructure must be upgraded to provide for a treatment capacity of 740kt and separate collection coverage must be extended in all counties to reach the reuse and recycling targets of 50% in line with the Waste Framework Directive (current rate being around 4%) and waste diversion requirements of the Landfill Directive.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as framework loan/structural programme loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increased safety, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Habitats and Birds Directives, as transposed in national law.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
08/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
COASTAL EROSION PROTECTION (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DOLJ WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
CLUJ COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
TURDA WATER AND WASTE WATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
GALATI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
VRANCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
HUNEDOARA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
BUCHAREST GLINA II (FL 2015-0548)
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Andere Links
Datenblätter
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB-Darlehen von 300 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Umweltvorhaben, die EU-Fördermittel erhalten
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB unterstützt Sanierung und Ausbau der Wasserversorgung und Abwasserdienste

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2015
Sprache
Rumänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
61279548
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150548
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63421113
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150548
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92215139
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150548
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Andere Links
Übersicht
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Datenblätter
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB-Darlehen von 300 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Umweltvorhaben, die EU-Fördermittel erhalten
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB unterstützt Sanierung und Ausbau der Wasserversorgung und Abwasserdienste
Story zum Projekt
Kampf gegen Erosion
Related sub-project
COASTAL EROSION PROTECTION (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DOLJ WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
CLUJ COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
TURDA WATER AND WASTE WATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
GALATI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
VRANCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
HUNEDOARA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
BUCHAREST GLINA II (FL 2015-0548)

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB-Darlehen von 300 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Umweltvorhaben, die EU-Fördermittel erhalten
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB unterstützt Sanierung und Ausbau der Wasserversorgung und Abwasserdienste
Story zum Projekt
Kampf gegen Erosion
Andere Links
Datenblätter
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Übersicht
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Related sub-project
COASTAL EROSION PROTECTION (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DOLJ WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
CLUJ COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
TURDA WATER AND WASTE WATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
GALATI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
VRANCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
HUNEDOARA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
BUCHAREST GLINA II (FL 2015-0548)

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Sicherung des Küstenstreifens und Wiederaufbau von Lebensräumen

Warum

  • Die Erosion entlang der Südküste Rumäniens schadet dem Tourismus und dem Leben im Meer  
  • Ohne natürliche Barrieren drohen Sturmfluten, extreme Gezeiten und immer häufiger Überschwemmungen Schwindende Strände bedrohen Häuser und Infrastruktur 

Wie

  • Aufschütten von Stränden und Verstärkung von Felsen mit Steinen und Beton
  • Bau künstlicher Riffe und anderer Biostrukturen für marine Lebensräume, dazu Barrieren zum Schutz vor hohen Wellen
  • Instandsetzung bestehender Küsteninfrastruktur zum Schutz von über 17 000 Hektar Feuchtland 

Sektoren und Länder

Rumänien Rumänien Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt

Wirkung

Ein großer Schritt in der Klimaanpassung

Durch das Projekt kann Rumänien jährlich etwa 17 Millionen Euro einsparen, die sonst für die Reparatur von Überflutungs- und anderen Wetterschäden anfallen.

Die erste Projektphase wurde 2017 abgeschlossen. Nun setzt die Küstenbehörde in Dobrudscha die zweite Phase um.

VIDEO ABSPIELEN

4:50

custom-preview

Story

Häfen und Dämme beschleunigen die Erosion

In Rumänien sind manche Sandstrände nur 10 bis 20 Meter breit.
Nicusor Buzgaru

Projektmanager bei der Küstenbehörde in Dobrudscha

Küstenerosion wird in Europa mehr und mehr zum Problem. Sie ist zwar ein natürlicher Prozess, aber in Rumänien beschleunigen Häfen, Schutzwälle und andere Infrastruktur entlang der Donau den Abbau. Die Bauten behindern die natürliche Bewegung von Sand und anderen Sedimenten, sodass sie nicht an die Schwarzmeerküste zurückgeschwemmt werden. Mit dem Verlust natürlicher Barrieren, wie Stränden und Klippen, steigt das Risiko von Überschwemmungen oder Schäden durch Sturmfluten, die mit dem Klimawandel immer häufiger auftreten.

ABAD-L

Hören Sie unseren Podcast zur Klimaanpassung an:

Die Küstenerosion im Kreis Constanța ist nicht über Nacht gekommen. Wir setzen die Strände instand, damit die Küste Flutwellen und Stürme wieder selbst abwehren kann.
Aimilia Pistrika

Senior Water Engineer bei der Europäischen Investitionsbank

Meeresleben retten

Schwindende Strände bedrohen auch das Leben im Meer. Mit der fortschreitenden Erosion verändern sich die natürlichen Lebensräume von Pflanzen, Algen, kleinen Fischen und Schalentieren. Auch können wandernde Sandablagerungen Arten begraben oder verdrängen.

In der zweite Phase des Projekts geht es deshalb noch mehr um den Schutz von Ökosystemen im Meer und an der Küste. Künstliche Riffe und andere Biostrukturen sollen Fische, Muscheln und Meerespflanzen zurückbringen, die fast verschwunden waren. So stabilisieren sie bestehende Ökosysteme und schaffen neue.

ABAD-L

18 000

Tonnen

feuchter Sand kommen alle vier Stunden durch ein 2 km langes Rohr an den Strand

Richtig handeln gegen Küstenerosion

Ein paar Tonnen Sand allein bringen die Strände nicht zurück.

Die Küstenbehörde von Dobrudscha hat in Südrumänien mehrfach Wellenmuster und -stärken gemessen, um Klimafolgen abzusehen und herauszufinden, welcher Sand in welcher Korngröße die Erosion stoppen oder verlangsamen kann.

„Feiner Sand gefällt den Touristen, aber damit kommen wir nicht verlässlich gegen die Erosion an. Der Sand wird zu leicht von Wind und Wellen abgetragen“, sagt Nicusor Buzgaru, der bei der Küstenbehörde das Projekt leitet. „Bei unseren Messungen am Schwarzen Meer fanden wir heraus, dass der Sand in der richtigen Korngröße 25 Meter tief unter dem Meer lagert. Jetzt müssen wir ihn nur noch an Land bringen.“

ABAD-L

Medien zum Thema

22 November 2022

Kampf gegen Erosion

Die rumänische Küstenbehörde für die Region Dobrudscha schützt mit langfristigen Lösungen das Leben im Meer und stärkt den Tourismus vor Ort
Infrastruktur Klima Anpassung Rumänien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt
4 März 2022

Plastik und Popcorn

Substanz von Wasser 3.0 bindet Mikroplastik im Wasser zu leicht abschöpfbaren Klumpen
KMU Deutschland Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt
12 November 2022

Geld für die Klimaanpassung

Wir müssen die Erderwärmung drosseln. Gleichzeitig geht es aber auch darum, die Menschen vor den Folgen des Klimawandels zu schützen. Deshalb sind Anpassungsprojekte so wichtig. Lesen Sie, wie multilaterale Entwicklungsbanken dafür das notwendige Kapital mobilisieren
Klima Anpassung Klima und Umwelt
Links
Datenblätter
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Übersicht
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB-Darlehen von 300 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Umweltvorhaben, die EU-Fördermittel erhalten
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB unterstützt Sanierung und Ausbau der Wasserversorgung und Abwasserdienste
Story zum Projekt
Kampf gegen Erosion

Projekte und Storys zum Thema
19 Dezember 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 Dezember 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 Dezember 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen