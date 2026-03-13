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Complaint Mechanism Policy renewal

13 March 2026
EIB

The EIB Group is upgrading its independent Complaint Mechanism policy, following an external review and alignment with best practices of peer institutions. The proposed policy, submitted for a public consultation, foresees a more efficient handling of complaints, enhanced use of the Dispute Resolution mechanism to solve conflicts between project promoters and affected people, and other improvements. The draft policy focuses on alleged environmental and social impacts of the projects we finance and access to information about them, as part of our commitment to transparency, integrity and accountability.

The public consultation page for the policy can be accessed here.

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