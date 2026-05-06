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EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact

6 May 2026
EIB

EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB), has signed a new cooperation agreement with the Joint European Financiers for International Cooperation (JEFIC), strengthening coordination among European development finance institutions. JEFIC is a network that brings together national bilateral development banks and European financial institutions working with public partners in developing countries and emerging economies, supporting private-sector mobilisation and strengthening local regulatory frameworks.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out a practical framework for closer cooperation, including regular information exchange, joint discussions on project pipelines and more efficient co‑financing. Building on existing tools such as the Mutual Reliance Initiative, the agreement paves the way for more structured cooperation and, over time, shared co‑financing approaches.

The partnership supports a stronger Team Europe approach and helps scale investments under the EU Global Gateway strategy, focusing on climate action, sustainable infrastructure, digital connectivity and inclusive growth.

“In today’s complex global environment, stronger cooperation among European development financiers is essential,” said EIB VicePresident Ambroise Fayolle, who signed the agreement on behalf of the EIB. “This agreement with JEFIC deepens our coordination, builds on mutual trust, and helps accelerate investments that support Global Gateway priorities. Together, we can turn shared strategic goals into concrete projects with lasting impact for people and communities.”

EIB Global will play an active role in translating the agreement into concrete cooperation on the ground, helping ensure that European resources are used strategically, efficiently and at scale.

“The agreement with the European Investment Bank marks a strategic milestone for JEFIC” said Dario Scannapieco, CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the Italian institution holding the JEFIC Presidency for the semester. “It lays the foundations for a long‑term partnership anchored in closer alignment, shared priorities and progressively deeper operational cooperation. By strengthening coordination across investment pipelines and fostering joint approaches over time, this agreement reflects our shared ambition to advance a more integrated, coherent and impactful European development finance architecture, in which multilateral and national institutions act together to deliver scale, effectiveness and added value in partner countries”.

The signing took place alongside the JEFIC High-Level Meeting, hosted by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in Rome. The meeting brought together leaders from major development banks.

Building on concrete examples from Africa and Latin America, Vice-President Fayolle underlined the EIB Global’s role as a catalyst for cooperation—bringing finance, technical expertise and a long-term perspective, while aligning closely with EU policy priorities under the Global Gateway strategy. The discussion highlighted how strategic alignment, mutual reliance and the mobilisation of private capital allow partners to deliver larger, faster and more sustainable investments than any institution could achieve alone.

EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
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EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
©EIB
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EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
©EIB
Download original
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact
©EIB
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  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
  • Global development
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