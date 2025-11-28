EIB strengthens engagement in Central Asia with new Tashkent office and fresh commitments to sustainable infrastructure

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a new phase of engagement in Central Asia, confirming the opening of a regional office in Tashkent in early 2026 and signing several Letters of Intent to advance sustainable transport and environmental resilience across the region. The mission brought together Commissioner Jozef Síkela, Commissioner Marta Kos, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, as well as high-level delegations from all five Central Asian countries, Turkyë and the South Caucasus.

Central Asia is undergoing dynamic economic development and plays an increasingly important role for the European Union, both due to its strategic position between Europe and Asia and its potential in areas such as sustainable transport, digital connectivity, clean energy and critical raw materials. The EIB’s reinforced presence in the region forms part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and Team Europe’s joint commitment to support long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth.

During the EU–Central Asia Economic Forum and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) Investors Forum, the EIB signed key agreements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support road rehabilitation and corridor development. This includes a Letter of Intent with the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan for the rehabilitation of the A-380 Nukus highway — an essential link for mobility and regional trade — in preparation for 2026. A Letter of Intent with the Roads National Company of Kazakhstan for supporting the modernisation of road networks along the Middle Corridor.

The Bank also confirmed its participation in a Letter of Intent for Aral Sea afforestation programme developed together with AFD and the Government of Uzbekistan. The initiative aims to stabilise the exposed seabed, restore damaged land and strengthen climate resilience in one of Central Asia’s most environmentally sensitive regions.

Beyond Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the EIB continues to advance its due diligence on the Rogun Hydropower Plant in Tajikistan — a flagship renewable energy project. The Bank is also part of Team Europe support to large-scale regional energy projects, including the Kambarata-1 hydropower initiative in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will bring direct benefits for both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Digital connectivity remains a central focus for the region. Through its EUR 60 million package for SES, the EIB is supporting the deployment of high-speed broadband to remote areas of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity. SES’s O3b mPOWER constellation will help expand access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities across the region.

A milestone of the mission was the confirmation of the new EIB office in Tashkent, made possible by the recently ratified Host Country Agreement. The office will enhance the Bank’s operational presence in Central Asia and strengthen cooperation with Team Europe partners. Olivier Kueny has been appointed as Head of Regional Representative for Central Asia, effective November 2025. The mission also benefited from the participation of Stella Renita, Head of the South Caucasus, who joined discussions under the TCTC agenda.

Vice-President Marek Mora, who led the mission, said: “This week marks an important step forward in our partnership with Central Asia. With the new Tashkent office and a growing pipeline of sustainable transport, digital and environmental projects, the EIB is ready to work even more closely with our partners to turn the region’s enormous potential into concrete, long-lasting benefits for people and businesses.”

These commitments demonstrate the EIB’s expanding contribution to the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and its long-term support for sustainable connectivity, climate resilience and inclusive development across Central Asia.