TRAM-REG-BAHN INNSBRUCK

Construction of tramways and, if any, depots, falls within the scope of Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Accordingly, the competent authority must decide on the requirement of an environmental impact assessment (EIA). Compliance with the EIA Directive, possible impact on protected areas (EU Directives 2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC) as well as the possible cumulative impact with adjacent projects (in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC on strategic environmental assessment) will be checked during the appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to reduced emission of noise and pollutants by tram vehicles compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing individual car use.