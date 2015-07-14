TRAM-REG-BAHN INNSBRUCK

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
Extension of the tram network infrastructure and acquisition of rolling stock.
The project comprises investments in infrastructure and rolling stock for the Tram/Regionalbahn Innsbruck. The network runs from Völs in the west through the city centre of Innsbruck via the Olympic Village to Rum in the east. The project includes investment in new infrastructure (approximately 12km), adaptations of existing infrastructure (approximately 9 km) and in new trams (approximately 50 vehicles). The demand for public transport in Innsbruck is increasing not only due to growth in the population, but also due to modal shift. The new trains and extended network will increase the attractiveness and improve the efficiency of the public transport system.
Construction of tramways and, if any, depots, falls within the scope of Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Accordingly, the competent authority must decide on the requirement of an environmental impact assessment (EIA). Compliance with the EIA Directive, possible impact on protected areas (EU Directives 2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC) as well as the possible cumulative impact with adjacent projects (in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC on strategic environmental assessment) will be checked during the appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to reduced emission of noise and pollutants by tram vehicles compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing individual car use.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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