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PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
59.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 59.000.000 €
Verkehr : 59.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/11/2015 : 59.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Mai 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/11/2015
20150145
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 62 million
EUR 125 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a programme of mid-sized public transport schemes in the Autonomous Province of Trento. This will include the renewal of the existing bus fleet for urban and extra-urban transport in the city and province of Trento, the selective upgrade of an existing railway line serving major alpine valleys to the North-West of the city of Trento, and the construction of a new ground funicular between Trento and the suburbs of Povo.

The schemes included in the investment programme aim to improve existing public transport infrastructure and assets or to set up completely new transport links to improve accessibility. They are expected to provide a valid alternative to cars, buses and coaches for both inhabitants and tourists. As such, they are regarded by the promoter as key infrastructure in its sustainable transport policy.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

With the exception of bus manufacturing, the schemes included in the Project fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. They may therefore be subject to an environmental impact assessment, in accordance with EU legislation, depending on the outcome of the screening process carried out by the competent authority. This aspect will be further examined during appraisal along with the project compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

n/a

Weitere Unterlagen
14/07/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
24/10/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jul 2015
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
59787353
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150145
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
62676838
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150145
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177869538
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150145
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

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