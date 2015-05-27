PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Übersicht
The project consists of a programme of mid-sized public transport schemes in the Autonomous Province of Trento. This will include the renewal of the existing bus fleet for urban and extra-urban transport in the city and province of Trento, the selective upgrade of an existing railway line serving major alpine valleys to the North-West of the city of Trento, and the construction of a new ground funicular between Trento and the suburbs of Povo.
The schemes included in the investment programme aim to improve existing public transport infrastructure and assets or to set up completely new transport links to improve accessibility. They are expected to provide a valid alternative to cars, buses and coaches for both inhabitants and tourists. As such, they are regarded by the promoter as key infrastructure in its sustainable transport policy.
With the exception of bus manufacturing, the schemes included in the Project fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. They may therefore be subject to an environmental impact assessment, in accordance with EU legislation, depending on the outcome of the screening process carried out by the competent authority. This aspect will be further examined during appraisal along with the project compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Haftungsausschluss
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