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DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
76.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 76.000.000 €
Bildung : 76.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2015 : 76.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Die EIB und der Ireland Strategic Investment Fund werden das Wachstum der Universität fördern

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 Juli 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2015
20140655
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 195 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Development of Dublin City University Campus

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of Dublin City University (DCU). The project will include construction of new Bioanalytical Research Facility building, refurbishment of the DCU Innovation Campus, teaching and research facilities, as well as renovation of the University’s Student Centre. The project will also include renovation of sport facilities and the update and transformation of the University’s IT infrastructure. The aims are to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland.
The new buildings are designed to meet high energy efficiency standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.
For new and refurbished buildings the following EU directives on energy performance of buildings are applicable:
• Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings
• Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Die EIB und der Ireland Strategic Investment Fund werden das Wachstum der Universität fördern

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63820782
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140655
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Die EIB und der Ireland Strategic Investment Fund werden das Wachstum der Universität fördern

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Die EIB und der Ireland Strategic Investment Fund werden das Wachstum der Universität fördern
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

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