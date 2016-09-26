NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS

Übersicht
The project will consist of the construction of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and upgrade of the IT infrastructure.
The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway. The project will include the development of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and the upgrade of the university's IT infrastructure. The aims are to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The project is developed in line with the targets set up by the Community and University Sustainability Project (CUSP) established in 2015 by NUI Galway with the aim of making the university a green, smart and healthy campus.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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