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NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 60.000.000 €
Bildung : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/06/2017 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Campusausbau der NUI Galway mit 60 Millionen Euro und bestätigt Abschluss des Darlehensprogramms über 675 Millionen Euro für irische Universitäten

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 September 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/07/2017
20140640
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 120 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will consist of the construction of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and upgrade of the IT infrastructure.

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway. The project will include the development of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and the upgrade of the university's IT infrastructure. The aims are to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The project is developed in line with the targets set up by the Community and University Sustainability Project (CUSP) established in 2015 by NUI Galway with the aim of making the university a green, smart and healthy campus.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Campusausbau der NUI Galway mit 60 Millionen Euro und bestätigt Abschluss des Darlehensprogramms über 675 Millionen Euro für irische Universitäten

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
69220933
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140640
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Andere Links
Übersicht
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Datenblätter
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Campusausbau der NUI Galway mit 60 Millionen Euro und bestätigt Abschluss des Darlehensprogramms über 675 Millionen Euro für irische Universitäten

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Campusausbau der NUI Galway mit 60 Millionen Euro und bestätigt Abschluss des Darlehensprogramms über 675 Millionen Euro für irische Universitäten
Andere Links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS

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