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NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
180.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 180.000.000 €
Verkehr : 180.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/12/2019 : 180.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Related public register
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study for connecting roads
Related public register
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Related public register
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA study for reducing the size of the planned runway
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - updated ESDS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB-Darlehen von 180 Millionen Euro für neuen Flughafen Heraklion

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/12/2019
20140625
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 180 million
EUR 575 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the New Heraklion International Airport at Kasteli on the island of Crete under a 35-year Concession Agreement. The project also includes the construction of the landside access in the form of an 18km dual-lane motorway and a 6km three-lane road, which will be handed over after construction to the State. The existing civil airport in downtown Heraklion will be closed when the new airport becomes operational and redeveloped.

The New Heraklion International Airport is part of the overall plan of the Greek Government to improve crucial infrastructure in touristic areas in an attempt to develop further a sector that already contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product and employment. The project aims to address the capacity/quality of service, environmental and social concerns around the operation of the existing airport. Furthermore, it allow to free a substantial size of land within Heraklion's urban that could be part of an integrated urban re-generation plan.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process in 2009 finalized with the EIA Decision, approving the EIA Report, issued on 28/08/2009 by the Competent Authority. The decision is valid until 31/12/2019. In July 2017, the Concessionaire has submitted to the competent authority the request to update the EIA Decision. The process is still on going. The compliance with the relevant requirements of the Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EC will be checked during the due diligence process.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study for connecting roads
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA study for reducing the size of the planned runway
09/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - updated ESDS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB-Darlehen von 180 Millionen Euro für neuen Flughafen Heraklion

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2019
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95348711
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140625
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study for connecting roads
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2019
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95360219
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140625
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2019
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
93943396
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140625
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA study for reducing the size of the planned runway
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2019
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79674379
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140625
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - updated ESDS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135793898
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140625
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Related public register
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study for connecting roads
Related public register
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Related public register
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA study for reducing the size of the planned runway
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - updated ESDS
Andere Links
Übersicht
NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP
Datenblätter
NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB-Darlehen von 180 Millionen Euro für neuen Flughafen Heraklion

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB-Darlehen von 180 Millionen Euro für neuen Flughafen Heraklion
Andere Links
Related public register
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Related public register
16/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study for connecting roads
Related public register
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA Study
Related public register
18/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - EIA study for reducing the size of the planned runway
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP - updated ESDS

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