NEW HERAKLION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PPP

The project consists of the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the New Heraklion International Airport at Kasteli on the island of Crete under a 35-year Concession Agreement. The project also includes the construction of the landside access in the form of an 18km dual-lane motorway and a 6km three-lane road, which will be handed over after construction to the State. The existing civil airport in downtown Heraklion will be closed when the new airport becomes operational and redeveloped.

The New Heraklion International Airport is part of the overall plan of the Greek Government to improve crucial infrastructure in touristic areas in an attempt to develop further a sector that already contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product and employment. The project aims to address the capacity/quality of service, environmental and social concerns around the operation of the existing airport. Furthermore, it allow to free a substantial size of land within Heraklion's urban that could be part of an integrated urban re-generation plan.