LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V

Most of the project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The screening decisions and, where applicable, the EIA and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species are to be appraised further. Overall, the project's impact on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions. Details will be checked during appraisal.