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LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
68.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Litauen : 68.000.000 €
Verkehr : 68.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/12/2015 : 68.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Litauen: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 November 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2015
20140395
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE
AB LIETUVOS GELEZINKELIAI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 68 million
EUR 430 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of several railway infrastructure upgrading and renewal schemes throughout Lithuania.

The project components are located on the TEN-T rail network (Regulation 1315/2013). It will increase the quality of rail services provided in Lithuania as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in a convergence region, and thereby will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Most of the project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The screening decisions and, where applicable, the EIA and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species are to be appraised further. Overall, the project's impact on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions. Details will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
23/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Litauen: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
62842468
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140395
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Mar 2016
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63148669
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140395
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63149044
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140395
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Jan 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64273535
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140395
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Andere Links
Übersicht
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Litauen: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Litauen: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V

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