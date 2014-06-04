REHABILITATION WARSAK HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT

An initial environmental examination (IEE) was prepared in August 2012 in accordance with the applicable national legislation. No formal EIA was considered necessary and the IEE proposed measures to adequately mitigate the social and environmental impacts. The environmental risks associated with this project are mainly related to site construction works; particular attention will be exercised in relation to the possible presence of PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) in the obsolete transformers which date from the 1960s. Social risks are primarily related to the health and safety, and security, of personnel hired to work on the construction sites. Working conditions will be required to conform to the relevant conventions of the International Labour Organisation. The project will be required to comply with the Bank’s environmental and social standards and practices. An environmental and social management programme (ESMP) will be required to be in place prior to the start of construction. The ESMP will require the approval of the AFD, which as Lead Financier under the Mutual Reliance Initiative agreed between the EIB, AFD and KfW for operations outside the EU will be responsible for the environmental and social due diligence of the project.