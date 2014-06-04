REHABILITATION WARSAK HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT

Übersicht
The Project comprises the modernisation and upgrade of a 50-year old hydropower plant, including a comprehensive rehabilitation programme designed to achieve an additional 40 years of safe, reliable and cost-effective energy production.
The project will increase the production capacity of Pakistan's energy supply by supporting renewable energy, which is conducive to sustainable economic growth and development and the eradication of poverty, in line with EU priorities and the country's national development objectives. The project supports the EU priority target of (global) climate change mitigation. It is in line with the external ALA mandate for climate change mitigation and promoting the development of environmentally sustainable energy.
An initial environmental examination (IEE) was prepared in August 2012 in accordance with the applicable national legislation. No formal EIA was considered necessary and the IEE proposed measures to adequately mitigate the social and environmental impacts. The environmental risks associated with this project are mainly related to site construction works; particular attention will be exercised in relation to the possible presence of PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) in the obsolete transformers which date from the 1960s. Social risks are primarily related to the health and safety, and security, of personnel hired to work on the construction sites. Working conditions will be required to conform to the relevant conventions of the International Labour Organisation. The project will be required to comply with the Bank’s environmental and social standards and practices. An environmental and social management programme (ESMP) will be required to be in place prior to the start of construction. The ESMP will require the approval of the AFD, which as Lead Financier under the Mutual Reliance Initiative agreed between the EIB, AFD and KfW for operations outside the EU will be responsible for the environmental and social due diligence of the project.
The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the OJEU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.