DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY

It is expected that any significant impacts expected during construction can be mitigated through proper planning, conventional mitigation measures and prudent practices. The project will not affect environmentally sensitive areas. Some involuntary resettlements are expected and a Resettlement Action Plan is under preparation.

The project is to a large extent expected to be implemented under a design-build-operate contract. This will contribute to smooth interfaces between the different project components, and designs that aim to minimise the costs over the whole life of the project. Procurement will be carried out according to ADB guidelines, supplemented with additional conditions to also comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.