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LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
36.400.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Königreich Eswatini : 36.400.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 36.400.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/07/2018 : 36.400.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Umsiedlungsplan - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Eswatini: EIB fördert Bewässerungsprojekt für Kleinbauern

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/07/2018
20120545
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 36 million
EUR 123 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The second phase of the Lower Usuthu Smallholder Irrigation Project aims at equipping 5 750 hectares with irrigation infrastructure including main conveyance, distribution network and on-farm infrastructure, and targets smallholders as final beneficiaries. It will adapt the agricultural production systems to the changing climate while addressing widespread poverty in the region.

The project aims to increase household income in the new area, enhance food security and improve access to social and health infrastructure for the rural population, by creating the conditions for the livelihood improvement of 2 300 smallholder households, counting more than 10 000 people. The investment will also support the development of the water resources of the Lower Usuthu and the provision of irrigation infrastructure, and enable smallholder farmers to intensify and diversify their agricultural production with fair market access. A minimum of 30% of irrigated arable land will be allocated to food crops, other than sugarcane, targeting local and regional markets. The remaining (max. 70%) will be allocated to sugarcane.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), including a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) based on the country's resettlement policy framework were carried out for this project. In order to address potential cumulative effects with LUSIP I, a Strategic Environmental Assessment (StrEA) assessed the environmental impacts (positive, negative, social or economic) associated with the construction, and operationalisation of the project as a whole (LUSIP I and II). The various documents have been prepared in line with Swaziland's legislation as well as the EIB's and AfDB's standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
15/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
15/01/2018 - Umsiedlungsplan - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Eswatini: EIB fördert Bewässerungsprojekt für Kleinbauern

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79500846
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120545
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Swasiland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
81349855
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120545
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Swasiland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67228376
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20120545
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Swasiland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79506324
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120545
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Swasiland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79517166
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120545
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Swasiland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Dec 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63851757
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120545
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Swasiland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Umsiedlungsplan - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Andere Links
Übersicht
LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Datenblätter
LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Eswatini: EIB fördert Bewässerungsprojekt für Kleinbauern

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Eswatini: EIB fördert Bewässerungsprojekt für Kleinbauern
Andere Links
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis - Detailed design
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Umsiedlungsplan - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Scoping Report for Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II - Environmental And Social Impact Assessment - Financial and Economic Analysis
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II

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