LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION II

The second phase of the Lower Usuthu Smallholder Irrigation Project aims at equipping 5 750 hectares with irrigation infrastructure including main conveyance, distribution network and on-farm infrastructure, and targets smallholders as final beneficiaries. It will adapt the agricultural production systems to the changing climate while addressing widespread poverty in the region.

The project aims to increase household income in the new area, enhance food security and improve access to social and health infrastructure for the rural population, by creating the conditions for the livelihood improvement of 2 300 smallholder households, counting more than 10 000 people. The investment will also support the development of the water resources of the Lower Usuthu and the provision of irrigation infrastructure, and enable smallholder farmers to intensify and diversify their agricultural production with fair market access. A minimum of 30% of irrigated arable land will be allocated to food crops, other than sugarcane, targeting local and regional markets. The remaining (max. 70%) will be allocated to sugarcane.