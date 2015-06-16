KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II

The project supports the implementation of the third phase of the region’s Development and Modernisation Investment Programme, covering the period 2014-2020. It comprises investments in five provincial hospitals of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie region in Poland, in order to attain the technical standards required by Polish and EU law. Planned activities include the consolidation, modernisation, rehabilitation, extension and equipping of existing hospitals in Torun, Swiecie, Wloclawek and Bydgoszcz. The project is a continuation of the investments made under the previous phases of the programme, which was also supported by the EIB.