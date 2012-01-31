CHISINAU URBAN ROADS

Übersicht
Rehabilitation of selected primary and secondary streets and sidewalks in the city centre, as well as establishing integrated on-street parking infrastructure and the replacement of street lighting with modern energy efficient lights and automation and monitoring system on the rehabilitated streets.
The main objective of the project is to improve fluidity of transport in the centre of Chisinau by improving traffic conditions and parking organisation. By addressing the existing serious congestion issues, the project will reduce vehicle operating costs, save time and lower CO2 emissions. The project might also have a positive impact on public transport usage. In addition, the project will ensure that the City centre is sufficiently illuminated, while providing cost saving for the City and have a positive impact on the environment.
If located within EU, the project will likely fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. The project implementation is limited to the urban area within the boundaries of the City and no sensitive ecological receptors or protected zones are affected. It is anticipated that the project will not have significant adverse social impacts to local communities or other project affected parties and no land is expected to be acquired for the implementation of the project as well as no involuntary resettlement or economic displacement likely to be triggered. Further environmental and social aspects will be detailed during appraisal.
The project is classified as public sector for procurement purposes. Goods, works and services financed under the Bank’s loan will be procured using the appropriate procedures in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
A Project Implementation Unit (PIU) has been established within the City Transport Department and it will have overall responsibility for the procurement and implementation of the project. The PIU will be supported by experienced implementation consultant. The procurement aspects will be further detailed during appraisal.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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