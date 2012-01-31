CHISINAU URBAN ROADS

If located within EU, the project will likely fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. The project implementation is limited to the urban area within the boundaries of the City and no sensitive ecological receptors or protected zones are affected. It is anticipated that the project will not have significant adverse social impacts to local communities or other project affected parties and no land is expected to be acquired for the implementation of the project as well as no involuntary resettlement or economic displacement likely to be triggered. Further environmental and social aspects will be detailed during appraisal.