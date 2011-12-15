METRO DE QUITO

Übersicht
The project consists of the construction of the first metro line in Quito, 23 km long, with 15 stations. The project also includes the acquisition of 18 new 6-car trains to operate on the line.
The project should help promote a sustainable public transport system in Quito. The city currently suffers from congestion problems and the project should attract private car users. The proposed operation would be in line with the strategic objectives set for the ALA Mandate, as it contributes to environmental sustainability and energy use optimisation, due to the expected positive modal shift to metro from private vehicles, with a reduction in transport-related pollutants emissions and fuel consumption.
According to EU legislation, metro projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not. The EIA process for the project started during the second half of 2011, and is expected to be concluded by Q1 2012. The EIB will ensure that, together with compliance with national legislation, the EIA respects the principles of EU Directives, including aspects of public consultation and stakeholders engagement. A proper resettlement policy framework and action plan are also required, in line with EU policy. The project is expected to bring to an overall improvement of environment thanks to the reduction in transport-related emissions. All details about these issues will be checked at appraisal stage
The project will have to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement. As it is still at an early stage, procurement procedures have not started yet. Full details on procurement for all the components will be checked during appraisal and monitored during implementation. The main project components shall in any case be internationally tendered, consistent with the principles of EIB's Guide to Procurement, the application of which is a precondition for Bank financing. Through the international competitive bidding process, it is expected a strong participation of EU contractors in the bidding for the civil works and the rolling stock.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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