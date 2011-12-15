METRO DE QUITO

According to EU legislation, metro projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not. The EIA process for the project started during the second half of 2011, and is expected to be concluded by Q1 2012. The EIB will ensure that, together with compliance with national legislation, the EIA respects the principles of EU Directives, including aspects of public consultation and stakeholders engagement. A proper resettlement policy framework and action plan are also required, in line with EU policy. The project is expected to bring to an overall improvement of environment thanks to the reduction in transport-related emissions. All details about these issues will be checked at appraisal stage