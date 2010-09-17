FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING III

Given the scale, location and nature of most sub-projects – demolition, modernising and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is most likely no need for an EIA as defined under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions. The retrofitted social housing stock will achieve a higher energy performance rating due to the investments in energy efficiency. The EU Directive 2002/91/EC on Energy Performance of Buildings (EPBD) was implemented into regional legislation. Details of compliance with the EU Directive 2002/91/EC on the energy performance of buildings will be examined during appraisal. In the case of new construction, the housing schemes will be part of local spatial plans. The operation may have potential for technical assistance under the EC-EIB supported ELENA initiative.