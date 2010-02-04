Sunray Montalto di Castro Photovoltaic

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. The applicable legislation specifies that an EIA is required for every PV plant over 20 kWp. An EIA has been carried out and an environmental permit has been issued. Based on the EIA and the environmental permit, no significant impacts are expected and appropriate environmental measures are included to minimise or compensate for identified impacts during construction and operation, including visual and landscaping measures. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the environmental impact assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be analysed during appraisal, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.