Renault Tanger-Financement Intermedie

The competent Moroccan authorities required that an EIA be carried out. Since the site was chosen and dedicated to automotive production by TMSA (Tangier Mediterranean Special Agency), the national agency operating the Free Zones in the North of the country, a study of alternative sites could not be conducted by the promoter.

The land where the plant is located, parts of which were previously used for agriculture, was acquired by TMSA and provided to the promoter for the new plant. The process of land acquisition and expropriation of former owners has been performed in accordance with Moroccan law, including public consultations. As part of the expropriation process that was carried out between 2005 and 2008, TMSA ensured that resettlement was kept to a minimum.