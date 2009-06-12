Car Efficiency and Safety RDI RSFF

The project concerns the promoter’s RDI investments aimed at reducing the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of cars and at improving the active safety characteristics. The project includes the activities related to the (i) powertrain efficiency including among others efficiency developments of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) systems, mild & micro hybrid solutions, development of systems for electric and hybrid vehicles and efficient transmission systems and (ii) driving assistance for safer cars including assisted viewing systems, crash avoidance systems and advanced lighting systems. The project may further include the promoter’s participation in the development of an electric vehicle, but the exact scope and content will be verified during the appraisal of the project.