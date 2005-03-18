GOTEBORG EDUCATION (I2I)

The project concerns the modernisation, upgrading or construction of higher education and research facilities in the city of Göteborg. It has two specific components, the first relates to the upgrading of the University of Göteborg's academic facilities through new construction and renovation of existing buildings. The University buildings will house the teacher training college (Pedagogen), the school of photography and film (TV-högskolan), and the nursing school (Vårdhögskolan). The second component, the Biotech Centre, includes the construction of offices and laboratories for biotech companies in the Sahlgrenska Science Park.