Edison Generazione

The project aims at modernising and increasing the promoter's electricity generating capacity in Italy, with the construction of two new state-of-the-art power plants complying with the strictest environmental standards.



The project will improve the efficiency of electricity production through the use of efficient combined cycle technology. The addition of cost-effective generation capacity is particularly important in the context of the ongoing market liberalisation in Italy, relatively high electricity tariffs and import requirements of 15% of Italian demand. The project may also reduce atmospheric emissions through the shutdown elsewhere in the country of obsolete polluting units and their replacement with CCGT.