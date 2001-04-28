Martinique Centre Hospitalier

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project concerns the 2001-2007 multiannual investment programme of the CHU of Fort-de-France, the centrepiece of which is construction of the "Maison de la Femme, de la Mère et de l'Enfant” or “MFE”. This facility, which will replace the capital's old gynaecology, obstetrics and neonatal care hospital (Victor Fouche), is a key component of the Regional Health Organisation Outline Plan adopted by the Regional Hospital Agency of Martinique.
The state of health of the Martinique population is generally poorer than on the French mainland, particularly in relation to obstetric and neonatal services (maternal and perinatal mortality rates and premature birth rates are twice as high on the island as the national average in France). Obsolete and inaccessible, Fort-de-France's existing maternity unit can no longer meet requirements. Improvements resulting from construction of the MFE are expected to make a substantial contribution to lowering Martinique's above-average maternal and infant mortality rate.
A study of the MFE project's environmental impact was carried out at the request of the competent authorities, and its conclusions (including the requisite mitigating measures) will be incorporated into the project. The MFE will be built directly alongside the CHU of Fort-de-France (PZQ hospital) on a site belonging to the hospital. It will be connected to the CHU's medical and surgical departments, as well as to its technical services (medical imaging laboratory), by means of a walkway blended into the environment. The nature of the site of the new maternity unit will necessitate hydraulic works to control rainwater run-offs. Specific earthquake protection measures will also be required as Martinique is in an area of high seismic risk. The unit will have its own access, and landscaping is planned. The project also takes account of the various requirements of advanced health (e.g. disposal of clinical waste) and safety standards.
Invitations to tender for all relevant contracts have been or will be published in the Official Journal of the European Communities.
Haftungsausschluss
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