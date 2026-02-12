Czechia gets EIB Group financing of close to €2 billion in 2025 for railways, power grids, businesses and housing

EIB

EIB Group financing in the Czech Republic reached a total of €1.93 billion in 2025, focusing on transport modernization, clean energy, SME financing, and affordable housing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group provided €1.93 billion (nearly CZK 47 billion) in new financing in Czechia last year on the back of support that improved railway services, promoted clean energy, strengthened business growth and expanded affordable housing. EIB Group financing last year advanced Czechia’s green transition while bolstering competitiveness and regional development across the country.

Almost half of EIB Group financing in Czechia in 2025 went to transport projects, with the main operations being commitments of close to €680 million for railway upgrades along the core Trans-European Transport Network, or TEN-T, and around €205 million for a key section of the Prague Ring Road. The goal is to make travel faster, safer and cleaner.

Other top projects last year include support worth around €500 million for power-grid reinforcements, €200 million for Mid‑Cap companies, €121 million for priority urban investments in Brno and up to €60 million for affordable housing in Prague.

“The EIB remains a reliable partner for both the public and private sectors in the Czech Republic,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. “Economic growth and good living conditions must rest on solid foundations, which include reliable transport connections and a modern energy system.”

The latest annual results bring total EIB Group financing in Czechia over the past five years to €9.32 billion, resulting in an annual average over the period of €1.86 billion. Last year, the support by the EIB Group was equivalent to around 0.6% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Rail and road

The support for rail projects in Czechia last year included an EIB loan of CZK 12 billion to the Czech government for technological and design improvements on routes that connect countries including Austria and Poland. A second loan of over €200 million to the Czech government is for repairs and upgrades to regional lines as well as TEN-T ones and for the purchase of new maintenance vehicles and equipment.

The works include deploying the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on lines and making level crossings safer.

In the road sector, the EIB provided a €205 million loan to the Czech government to co-finance the construction of a 12.6-kilometre section of the Prague Ring Road. The new motorway segment, located south-east of the Czech capital, is part of the TEN-T network and will reduce road congestion, improve traffic flows and enhance regional and international links.

Grid gains

In the energy sector in 2025, the EIB provided a €400 million loan to electricity supplier ČEZ for grid reinforcements and digitalisation. The project will enable the integration of up to 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy.

The EIB also provided a €100 million loan to transmission-system operator ČEPS to refurbish and extend high-voltage lines. The project, which covers more than 500 km of power lines, will strengthen capacity, flexibility and cross‑border flows as Czechia moves towards a low‑carbon power mix.

Company credit

To improve access to finance for companies, the EIB last year provided a €200 million guarantee to a local subsidiary of UniCredit SpA. The support will enable Unicredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia to unlock up to €400 million in lending for Mid‑Caps on favourable terms, strengthening their growth and competitiveness.

The European Investment Fund (EIF), which is part of the EIB Group, supported €172 million of investments in Czechia in 2025. The EIF combined equity investments and portfolio guarantees to strengthen the country’s financing ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and innovative companies.

The EIF equity commitments focused on established private‑equity and growth‑capital funds, supporting business expansion, succession and innovation, while the guarantees with leading financial institutions unlocked additional lending for SMEs and Mid‑Caps investing in digitalisation, innovation and productivity under the InvestEU programme.

Prague housing and Brno infrastructure

In the city of Brno, the EIB in 2025 provided a municipal framework loan of €121 million for urban development. The credit was offered under the Brno Urban Infrastructure Development programme to provide the city with flexible, long‑term financing to implement its integrated strategy over several years.

In 2025, the EIB teamed up with Czech bank Česká spořitelna to increase the number of affordable homes in Prague – a first-of-its-kind housing initiative in the country. The EIB provided Česká spořitelna with a loan of up to €60 million for a project to build more than 700 apartments in four areas of the city. The EIB credit covered almost a third of the total project cost of €187.5 million.

Advisory assistance

Beyond financing, the EIB Group supported Czechia last year through advisory services. Via the InvestEU Advisory Hub, EIB experts supported preparation and procurement of three major rail projects as public‑private partnerships, including the rail link to Prague’s Václav Havel Airport and high‑speed rail corridors in Moravia. The advisory support covers project structuring, risk allocation and tender documentation, helping ensure bankable, high‑quality projects aligned with the European Union’s TEN‑T priorities.

Advisory support also came via a programme known as Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS) to Brno on urban‑mobility planning and via an initiative called European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) on technical support for energy‑efficiency projects in Ústí nad Labem, helping authorities move faster from planning to implementation, reduce project risks and maximise the impact of public investment.

