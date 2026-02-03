Sweden: Hemsö secures €200 million EIB loan for energy-efficient social infrastructure

EIB

EIB lends Hemsö Fastigheter €200 million to finance energy-efficient public buildings in Sweden, Finland and Germany

Financing supports schools, a healthcare facility and other public-service buildings, including a regional police headquarters

Operation fully aligned with EU climate objectives

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €200 million long-term loan with Hemsö Fastigheter, Sweden’s leading developer and owner of properties for public use, to support the construction and renovation of energy-efficient social infrastructure across Sweden, Finland and Germany.

The financing will support nine development projects, including the construction of four schools, one health centre, one municipal ice-rink and one regional police headquarters, as well as the renovation of two existing schools. The projects address demand for modern public infrastructure driven by the renewal of ageing buildings and long-standing underinvestment, while improving energy performance and reducing emissions from public buildings.

All new buildings financed under the operation will exceed minimum legal energy-efficiency requirements and achieve, on average, energy performance more than 40% better than the applicable baseline. Renovated school buildings will reduce energy consumption by up to 50%. The investments contribute to the transition towards Zero Energy Buildings by 2028, as foreseen under the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

“Investing in energy-efficient public buildings is one of the most effective ways to cut emissions while strengthening essential services,” said Pilar Solano, Director and Head of the Corporates Department at the European Investment Bank. “This operation supports climate action, social infrastructure and Europe’s security needs, while ensuring that communities have access to modern schools, healthcare facilities and safe public services.”

The project contributes fully to EIB’s Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives and also supports economic and social cohesion, as well as the Bank’s security and defence initiative through the financing of a regional police headquarters in Sweden.

“We are pleased to expand our cooperation with the European Investment Bank and, on this occasion, include three European countries,” said Nils Styf, Chief Executive Officer of Hemsö. “The loan diversifies Hemsö’s financing and enables continued investments in sustainable social infrastructure, in line with the focus of both Hemsö and the EIB.”

This is the third operation between the EIB and Hemsö, following earlier financing agreements signed in 2018 and 2021 to support energy-efficient nursing homes and schools.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

Hemsö

Hemsö is Sweden’s leading private owner of public properties. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing public properties for nursing homes, education, health care and the justice system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö’s business are long-term rental agreements and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö’s property portfolio is SEK 86.9 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor’s since March 2015, AA- from Fitch Ratings since March 2024 and A3 from Moody’s since February 2025. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se