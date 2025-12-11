Belgium: EIB supports major renewal of mental health infrastructure in Leuven and Kortenberg with €120 million loan

EIB

The programme accelerates the delivery of sustainable, community-integrated and energy-efficient mental health infrastructure.

The investment covers the redevelopment of the Kortenberg psychiatric campus, a new psychiatric care home (PVT Andreas) in Lubbeek, and a multidisciplinary urban health and wellbeing hub in the Welzijnstoren on the Hertogensite.

First facilities open in 2026; full completion of EIB-financed components is expected by 2036, while other elements of the broader plan run through 2040.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the major renewal of mental health infrastructure in Leuven and Kortenberg with a €120 million loan to Z.org KU Leuven, enabling the organisation to realise its long-term infrastructure plan for mental health care in the region.

Strategic investment in the future of mental health care

The funding accelerates Z.org KU Leuven’s long-term infrastructure plan, including the redevelopment of the Kortenberg psychiatric campus of the university psychiatric center (UPC KU Leuven), the construction of the new psychiatric care home (PVT Andreas) in Lubbeek and the development of a multidisciplinary urban hub in the Welzijnstoren on the Hertogensite, of which Z.org KU Leuven will occupy three of the ten floors.

Many existing buildings no longer meet current standards for psychiatric care and require comprehensive renewal. The redevelopment of the Kortenberg campus, initiated in 2020, is now being implemented with support from the EIB facility.

This is the EIB’s second major financing operation within the wider KU Leuven healthcare ecosystem, following an earlier phase that supported the redevelopment of the Gasthuisberg campus, home to both UZ Leuven and Z.org KU Leuven.

Z.org KU Leuven’s overall infrastructure programme amounts to approximately €270 million between 2026 and 2040, of which the EIB financing supports a substantial part of €120 million through long-term prefinancing.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot: “Mental health is an often-overlooked health issue affecting people, society and our economy. It needs to be properly addressed with the right type of care and facilities. We are glad to support Z.org KU Leuven and KU Leuven in developing the Kortenberg site and other innovative infrastructure projects to its full potential. The EIB is proud of its longstanding relation with the KU Leuven and its medical organisation, which plays a key role in public healthcare for the wider region, and we will continue our support also for future developments.”

Koen Van Gerven, Chair of the Board, Z.org KU Leuven: “This financing supports far more than a single project; it enables a comprehensive renewal of our mental health infrastructure across multiple campuses. These investments matter because they improve what ultimately counts: the care we can offer to patients. While the overall programme allows us to build at scale, every new facility is designed to feel human-scale, personal and supportive - the kind of environment in which recovery and dignity can truly grow.”

Dr. Wim Tambeur, CEO, Z.org KU Leuven: “The EIB applies rigorous quality requirements and an extensive technical, financial and sustainability audit before approving infrastructure financing. Meeting these standards reinforces our confidence in the ambition and direction of our long-term building programme. These projects will help us deliver better, tailored care across patient groups, and they support the broader transformation of mental health care in Flanders.”

Bart De Greef, Chief Financial and Infrastructure Officer, Z.org KU Leuven: “Z.org KU Leuven is in a financially healthy position, but an investment programme of this scale is unprecedented in the Flemish mental health sector. It cannot be realised without strong support from the Flemish government and the long-term prefinancing structure we are now establishing with the EIB. As VIPA subsidies are paid in phases, external financing is essential to ensure timely implementation. With VIPA approval as the final step required, this financing structure allows us to proceed with confidence.”

These investments also contribute to the long-term transformation of the campuses into an innovation ecosystem aligned with Flanders’ ambitions for its knowledge economy, in close collaboration with KU Leuven.

Background information

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the EU institution for long-term loans. Its shares are held by the 27 EU Member States, with 5.2% owned by Belgium. The EIB makes long-term financing available for sound investments that contribute towards the EU's policy objectives. In 2024 the EIB provided nearly €2 billion in financing for Belgian projects.

Z.org KU Leuven

Z.org KU Leuven is the mental health network linked to KU Leuven. It encompasses the University Psychiatric Centre KU Leuven (UPC KU Leuven), psychiatric care homes such as PVT Andreas, sheltered housing initiatives and a broad range of community-based services. The organisation focuses on innovation, integrated care pathways, academic quality standards and strong collaboration within a regional network. Z.org KU Leuven aims to deliver accessible, person-centred and recovery-oriented mental health care, supported by research, education and partnerships across the Leuven region.