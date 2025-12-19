EIB provides over €74 million to support essential public services across Ukraine

EIB

More than €74 million disbursed across Ukraine, supporting projects in Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, helping communities maintain essential public services.

The financing covers key sectors, including reconstruction and energy-efficient refurbishment of higher education, healthcare and social facilities, alongside renewable energy solutions for schools, urban public transport and railway infrastructure.

The disbursed package combines EIB loans guaranteed under the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility and grants from the multi-donor E5P fund and Germany’s International Climate Initiative.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, has disbursed more than €74 million to support investments across Ukraine that help maintain essential services during the war. The financing supports the reconstruction and energy-efficient refurbishment of education, healthcare and social facilities, while also strengthening railway and urban transport infrastructure that is vital for mobility, logistics and economic resilience.

The disbursement includes EIB loans guaranteed by the European Union under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility and grant funds mobilised by the EIB from the multi-donor Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) fund and the Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) Programme, funded by Germany’s International Climate Initiative (IKI).

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “Our support for Ukraine focuses on investing where it matters most – in keeping essential public services running and improving the everyday lives of people across the country. By investing in transport, education and healthcare infrastructure, while strengthening energy efficiency and resilience, the EIB is helping communities remain connected, functional and better prepared for recovery.”

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said: “EU support is delivering tangible results: damaged schools and hospitals are being rebuilt to higher energy-efficiency standards, backup and heating systems installed, and critical transport links repaired to keep people and goods moving. These investments are restoring essential services, so that Ukrainians can live with dignity and hope.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba said: “With the support of the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, Ukraine is rebuilding the backbone of everyday life – strengthening transport and railway connectivity, reinforcing higher education and public buildings, and ensuring that essential services continue running nationwide. This support strengthens resilience today and lays the foundations for recovery tomorrow.”

Strengthening urban mobility and rail connectivity

Of the total amount disbursed, €24.66 million will support urban public transport projects, including the construction of a depot in Lviv and the purchase of new buses, trams and trolleybuses for Lviv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Ternopil, improving mobility for residents.

A further €13.49 million has been provided to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) to upgrade rail border crossings and related infrastructure, improve freight operations and strengthen transport links with the European Union.

Improving energy efficiency in education, healthcare and social facilities

€22 million from the disbursed package will support energy efficiency upgrades and refurbishment work in universities across Ukraine. This investment is complemented by a €6.75 million grant from the multi-donor E5P fund, with the European Union and Sweden as the largest donors.

A further €5.52 million will support energy efficiency renovations of public buildings, benefiting schools, kindergartens, social facilities and hospitals across the Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts. This is complemented by a €1.2 million E5P grant specifically dedicated to hospital facilities, supporting hospitals in Kovel, Lanivtsi and Sarny.

Lisa Fredriksson, head of the Department for Europe at Sida, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, said: “The E5P fund is helping to ensure that, through energy efficiency measures, schools, kindergartens and hospitals can be kept warm during the winter while saving energy. Sweden initiated this fund in 2009 and has since continued to provide grants for greener and more inclusive municipal infrastructure for the people of Ukraine. Sweden will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed.”

Deploying renewable energy solutions in schools

Finally, €1.12 million disbursed under the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme will support the installation of photovoltaic systems with battery storage in six secondary schools in the Poltava, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts under the EIB’s recovery programmes. The systems will provide a stable and independent power supply, reduce energy costs and help ensure uninterrupted education during power outages.

Philipp Behrens, head of the International Climate Initiative Division in the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety said: “We are grateful that, through the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme, we can support schools and municipalities in becoming more resilient to ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure and in moving towards a decentralised energy system based on renewable energy. We greatly appreciate the engagement and commitment of the EIB in assisting Ukraine in these difficult times.”

Background information

The Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) is part of the €50 billion EU Ukraine Facility designed to attract public and private investments for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. It is endowed with financial instruments totalling €9.3 billion, with €7.8 billion in loan guarantees and €1.5 billion in blended finance. In March 2025, the EIB entered into a €1.95 million guarantee agreement with the European Union to support its operations in Ukraine. This guarantee is provided under the Ukraine Investment Framework. The aim of this framework is to mobilise €40 billion of investment for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, has been active in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Bank has stepped up its financial support to help strengthen the country’s resilience and rebuild its infrastructure. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing for Ukraine. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the Ukraine Investment Framework, a dedicated window of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders, in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) is a multi-donor and multi-international financial institution support fund created under an initiative of the Swedish Presidency of the European Union in 2009. The E5P fund for Ukraine totals €240 million, representing pledges made by the European Union and Sweden as the largest contributors to the fund, as well as Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States. Ukraine is also a donor to the E5P, having contributed €20 million. The E5P grants are used alongside loans from international financial institutions to support municipal infrastructure investments that boost Ukraine’s energy efficiency, while also benefiting the environment and combating climate change. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the E5P has also been supporting war-related emergency measures to sustain the operation of critical municipal infrastructure. To date, 32 investment projects have been supported by the E5P across Ukraine with a total investment volume of over €1 billion.

The Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) Programme is a €20 million grant funded by the German Federal Government through the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and governed by a grant agreement between the Ukrainian government and the EIB. Jointly implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) – acting as the procurement agent on behalf of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine – it aims to support the decentralised expansion of renewable energy in Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The programme is part of Ukraine’s broader green recovery goals and aims to strengthen energy independence and community resilience amid the ongoing war.