Italy: EIB lends €200 million to Dolomiti Energia Group to support renewable energy production and strengthen power grids

EIB

EIB financing to support Dolomiti Energia Group's 2030 Strategic Plan.

55% of funding allocated to new onshore wind farms in Campania and Puglia and 45% to the development and renewal of the power grid in Trentino

Once in operation, the new onshore wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 121 MW, enough to cover the annual energy needs of more than 100 000 Italian households.

The agreement is partly supported by InvestEU, the European Union’s investment programme.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €200 million to Dolomiti Energia Group to support its 2030 investment programme. The agreement, 70.5% of which is backed by the guarantee of InvestEU, the European Union’s investment programme, was announced today by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and CEO of the Dolomiti Energia Group Stefano Granella.

The EIB financing, structured as a green loan[1], will support investments in the production of renewable energy from onshore wind farms in Campania and Puglia, which are cohesion regions, and help to develop, strengthen and modernise the electricity distribution network in the Autonomous Province of Trento.

In particular, the operation involves the design, construction and operation of four onshore wind farms with a total installed capacity of 121 MW, capable of covering the annual energy consumption of around 100 000 Italian households, in addition to the construction of new power lines, substations and the renewal of existing infrastructure, enabling investments for the energy transition of the Italian economy.

This agreement will increase renewable generation capacity in Italy, strengthen the reliability and resilience of the power grid and help the European Union and Italy to meet their 2030 climate targets. The agreement will also have a positive impact in terms of employment in the country. It is estimated that around 500 people will be employed during the implementation phase of the investment projects.

“With this operation, the EIB confirms its commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Italy through investments in clean energy production and by strengthening the distribution network, while at the same time fostering economic development in the south of the country and helping to create new jobs,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“We are extremely proud to again receive the support of the European Investment Bank. This funding is a further step towards achieving the objectives set out in our 2030 Strategic Plan and gives key impetus to accelerate projects that will contribute in a tangible way to the creation of value for our stakeholders and to the green transition of the entire country,” said CEO of the Dolomiti Energia Group Stefano Granella.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight key priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed over 900 projects worth nearly €89 billion in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB Group signed 99 operations totalling €10.98 billion in Italy in 2024, helping to unlock almost €37 billion of investment in the real economy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the funds made available by the Group unlocked over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised a further €110 billion for startups and scale-ups. Around half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union's strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

The Dolomiti Energia Group has historically produced 100% renewable energy, which comes from the sun, water and wind. With a capacity of 1.7 GW and an annual generation of about 4 TWh, it ranks first among Italian operators for renewable-only installed power and fourth among hydropower producers. It invests powers and resources every day for Italy’s energy independence. With over 1 600 professionals, it wants to connect the entire supply chain, from production to delivery to the final customer of energy products and services, promoting a responsible and sustainable energy transition, and thus actively participate in changing the country. Every choice matters and can be turned into renewable, independent and responsible energy.

[1] Green loan status is granted to EIB loans where 100% of the financing will support the Bank’s climate action and environmental sustainability goals, in line with the Green Loan Principles.