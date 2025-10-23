Latest news and speeches
Czech Republic: EIB invests €200 million in Prague Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce emissions
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the construction of a 12.64 km section of the Prague Ring Road, located south-east of the Czech capital. The new motorway segment on ring road section D0 Bechovice - D1, is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and will improve traffic flows, reduce congestion, and enhance regional and international connectivity.
Czech Republic to upgrade railways with €200 million EIB loan, bolstering transport safety and sustainability
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending the Czech Republic 5 billion Czech crowns (around €200 million) to upgrade the country’s railways. The Czech Ministry of Finance will pass the EIB funding via the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure to national railway infrastructure manager Správa železnic, which will carry out the works.
Europäische Investitionsbank ernennt Marek Mora als neuen Vizepräsidenten
Der stellvertretende tschechische Finanzminister Marek Mora wird Vizepräsident der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB). Mora tritt am 20. Oktober die Nachfolge von Kyriacos Kakouris aus Zypern im Direktorium der Bank an.