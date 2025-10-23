Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Marek Mora

Vice-President of the EIB

Marek Mora started his term as EIB Vice-President on 20 October 2025.

 

Latest news and speeches

23 October 2025

Czech Republic: EIB invests €200 million in Prague Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce emissions

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the construction of a 12.64 km section of the Prague Ring Road, located south-east of the Czech capital. The new motorway segment on ring road section D0 Bechovice - D1, is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and will improve traffic flows, reduce congestion, and enhance regional and international connectivity.
23 October 2025

Czech Republic to upgrade railways with €200 million EIB loan, bolstering transport safety and sustainability

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending the Czech Republic 5 billion Czech crowns (around €200 million) to upgrade the country’s railways. The Czech Ministry of Finance will pass the EIB funding via the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure to national railway infrastructure manager Správa železnic, which will carry out the works.
10 September 2025

Europäische Investitionsbank ernennt Marek Mora als neuen Vizepräsidenten

Der stellvertretende tschechische Finanzminister Marek Mora wird Vizepräsident der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB). Mora tritt am 20. Oktober die Nachfolge von Kyriacos Kakouris aus Zypern im Direktorium der Bank an.
