Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

This is Europe

Projects that shape a stronger, more sustainable Europe

Discover how the EIB Group is shaping a stronger, more sustainable Europe. In each episode, our media officers take you behind the scenes of EIB-backed projects across the continent. These projects aim to boost competitiveness, drive innovation and growth, and enhance everyday life by investing in technology, infrastructure and sustainability. Through local insights and real stories, see how strategic investments make a tangible difference for generations to come.

First stop: Sweden, Czechia, France and Spain

This video takes us on a journey across the European Union, showcasing impactful projects supported by the EIB Group. It highlights initiatives that drive innovation, sustainability and economic growth, with our media officers sharing insights into how these projects shape Europe’s future.

custom-preview

Second stop: Netherlands, Italy and Finland

The EIB Group is powering Europe’s future through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. From cutting-edge projects in the Netherlands to transformative initiatives in Italy and Finland, EIB-backed programmes are strengthening competitiveness and creating long-term value for businesses and communities. See how these projects are shaping a greener, more innovative Europe.

 

custom-preview

Third stop: Greece, Poland and Germany

We continue our journey across the European Union in shaping Europe’s future through strategic investments that drive innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. By financing transformative projects in Greece, Poland and Germany, the EIB Group helps strengthen competitiveness and create long-term opportunities for businesses and communities.

custom-preview

More series like this...
24 February 2025

Ce que nous tenons pour acquis

Voici des histoires qui nous parlent de ce que nous tenons pour acquis et des multiples façons dont la BEI change les choses partout en Europe.

29 January 2025

Les grandes priorités du Groupe BEI

Les priorités stratégiques du Groupe BEI à travers nos vidéos – Découvrez comment le Groupe de la Banque européenne d’investissement (Groupe BEI) impulse des changements à fort impact. De l’action pour le climat à la transformation numérique, en passant par le soutien à l’agriculture, aux infrastructures sociales et au développement mondial, nos vidéos mettent en lumière des initiatives clés visant à réduire l’écart de prospérité au sein de l’UE et à favoriser une véritable union des marchés des capitaux. Découvrez-les maintenant pour en savoir plus sur notre engagement en faveur de l’innovation, de la sécurité et de la croissance durable.

Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Agriculture et bioéconomie Développement - international Union des marchés des capitaux Sécurité et défence Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Cohésion sociale et territoriale Des logements abordables et durables
7 June 2023

Sur le terrain

Découvrez comment nous améliorons les conditions de vie sur le terrain.