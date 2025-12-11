This is Europe

Discover how the EIB Group is shaping a stronger, more sustainable Europe. In each episode, our media officers take you behind the scenes of EIB-backed projects across the continent. These projects aim to boost competitiveness, drive innovation and growth, and enhance everyday life by investing in technology, infrastructure and sustainability. Through local insights and real stories, see how strategic investments make a tangible difference for generations to come.
First stop: Sweden, Czechia, France and Spain
This video takes us on a journey across the European Union, showcasing impactful projects supported by the EIB Group. It highlights initiatives that drive innovation, sustainability and economic growth, with our media officers sharing insights into how these projects shape Europe’s future.
Second stop: Netherlands, Italy and Finland
The EIB Group is powering Europe’s future through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. From cutting-edge projects in the Netherlands to transformative initiatives in Italy and Finland, EIB-backed programmes are strengthening competitiveness and creating long-term value for businesses and communities. See how these projects are shaping a greener, more innovative Europe.
Third stop: Greece, Poland and Germany
We continue our journey across the European Union in shaping Europe’s future through strategic investments that drive innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. By financing transformative projects in Greece, Poland and Germany, the EIB Group helps strengthen competitiveness and create long-term opportunities for businesses and communities.
More series like this...
Ce que nous tenons pour acquis
Voici des histoires qui nous parlent de ce que nous tenons pour acquis et des multiples façons dont la BEI change les choses partout en Europe.
Les grandes priorités du Groupe BEI
Les priorités stratégiques du Groupe BEI à travers nos vidéos – Découvrez comment le Groupe de la Banque européenne d’investissement (Groupe BEI) impulse des changements à fort impact. De l’action pour le climat à la transformation numérique, en passant par le soutien à l’agriculture, aux infrastructures sociales et au développement mondial, nos vidéos mettent en lumière des initiatives clés visant à réduire l’écart de prospérité au sein de l’UE et à favoriser une véritable union des marchés des capitaux. Découvrez-les maintenant pour en savoir plus sur notre engagement en faveur de l’innovation, de la sécurité et de la croissance durable.
Sur le terrain
Découvrez comment nous améliorons les conditions de vie sur le terrain.