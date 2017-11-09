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        From a Diary Found Aboard the Abandoned Spaceship ‘The Argonaut’

        Auke Hulst est un journaliste, musicien et écrivain néerlandais. Il a publié l’un de ses romans pour accompagner un album de son groupe de rock et a également signé des bandes dessinées. Grand voyageur, cet auteur est doté d’un esprit ouvert et curieux. Pour le projet Noor promu par la BEI et la FIV, il a créé une œuvre associant musique, photographie et poésie qui incite à la réflexion, qui dérange et qui réconforte. Découvrez cette personnalité sur son site web http://www.aukehulst.nl/

        Par 9 novembre 2017
         

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        Text and music performance with images
        Auke Hulst
        UNE IDÉE LUMINEUSE : SI OUARZAZATE M'ÉTAIT CONTÉ
        Des textes originaux rédigés pour la Banque européenne d'investissement avec l'appui de la Facilité d'investissement pour le voisinage de l'Union européenne

        Pour visionner cette vidéo, vous devez accepter les conditions d'utilisation de YouTube. YouTube peut collecter des données concernant votre activité.
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        MARS

        somehow I remember Mars
        yeah
        I must have been there in a future past
        the sun was caught with a giant hand
        a torch set-alight in the crimson sand
        and
        I saw Prometheus smile
        knowingly
        well, that worried me

        how to befriend a God of war
        taming soil that bloomed unlike before
        in this the year of God Knows When


        ice was melted down by salt
        purified like Scottish malt
        we lapped it up and thought of home

        I
        remember
        home
        way
        up
        north
        on
        shaky
        ground
        the
        tubes
        and
        flames
        and
        the
        pre-world
        sounds
        and
        politicians
        procrastinating

        as if there was another Earth
        a second world of equal worth
        that we could then mistreat as such
        that’s why I don’t remember much
        it hurts too much
        to think of Mars

        that which reflects
        does not absorb
        nor partake
        it remains
        alien
        strange
        hot steel
        cold glass
        mirror dance

        From a text and music performance with images

        By Auke Hulst

        Featuring field recordings done at Noor,

        Ouarzazate, Morocco

        May 2017

        À propos de l’auteur/l’autrice

        Auke Hulst
        Auke Hulst

        Auke Hulst est un journaliste, musicien et écrivain néerlandais. Il a publié l’un de ses romans pour accompagner un album de son groupe de rock et a également signé des bandes dessinées. Grand voyageur, cet auteur est doté d’un esprit ouvert et curieux. Pour le projet Noor promu par la BEI et la FIV, il a créé une œuvre associant musique, photographie et poésie qui incite à la réflexion, qui dérange et qui réconforte. Découvrez cette personnalité sur son site web http://www.aukehulst.nl/.

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        Mots-clés correspondants

        • Économie circulaire
        • Maroc
        • Climat et environnement
        • Énergie
        • Développement - international
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