From a Diary Found Aboard the Abandoned Spaceship ‘The Argonaut’





MARS

somehow I remember Mars

yeah

I must have been there in a future past

the sun was caught with a giant hand

a torch set-alight in the crimson sand

and

I saw Prometheus smile

knowingly

well, that worried me

how to befriend a God of war

taming soil that bloomed unlike before

in this the year of God Knows When



ice was melted down by salt

purified like Scottish malt

we lapped it up and thought of home

I

remember

home

way

up

north

on

shaky

ground

the

tubes

and

flames

and

the

pre-world

sounds

and

politicians

procrastinating

as if there was another Earth

a second world of equal worth

that we could then mistreat as such

that’s why I don’t remember much

it hurts too much

to think of Mars

that which reflects

does not absorb

nor partake

it remains

alien

strange

hot steel

cold glass

mirror dance

From a text and music performance with images

By Auke Hulst

Featuring field recordings done at Noor,

Ouarzazate, Morocco

May 2017