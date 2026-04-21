While even the most powerful supercomputers today solve problems sequentially — testing one option, hitting a dead end, and then trying another — quantum computers work differently. They model a problem all at once, allowing them to explore many possible solutions simultaneously. This makes quantum computing a new computational paradigm, rather than a faster version of existing technology.

The impact of quantum computing on everyday life will be indirect, but potentially profound. People will benefit from the outcomes it enables, rather than from interacting directly with quantum machines. Shorter research and development cycles could allow new products to reach the market more quickly, benefiting consumers. In healthcare, this could mean faster discovery of new cancer drugs. In energy, it could enable the development of new battery materials. More broadly, quantum computing acts as a discovery tool, helping scientists better understand how nature works.

One of the biggest challenges in quantum is funding. While the talent base is exceptional, the financial structure of the sector is fragile. Quantum technologies are deeply capital-intensive and require large, sustained and patient investments. This is why instruments such as the EIC Accelerator and the EIC Fund play a critical role.

Quantum computing is not only a technological capability — it is also a geopolitical lever. For Europe, leadership in quantum would support strategic independence and shape future advances in medicine and advanced materials.