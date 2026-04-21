“You don’t invest in what is certain; you invest in what is inevitable.”
Invested by Europe explores the forces shaping the European economy. In each episode, we hear from experts tackling the most pressing challenges—from housing and energy to innovation and infrastructure, security and defence. We look at what’s changing, what the solutions are, and how Europe is investing in its future. Watch the full series on our website.
What this episode is about
Quantum computing is often misunderstood as nothing more than a faster version of today’s computers. In fact, quantum computing represents a fundamentally different approach to computation — one that could make it possible to solve problems currently considered impossible.
In this episode of Invested by Europe, Nikolay Dimov, a European Investment Bank investment officer, explains what makes quantum computing different, how it could transform fields such as medicine and energy, and why early investment is essential if Europe is to remain competitive and strategically independent.
The conversation in brief
While even the most powerful supercomputers today solve problems sequentially — testing one option, hitting a dead end, and then trying another — quantum computers work differently. They model a problem all at once, allowing them to explore many possible solutions simultaneously. This makes quantum computing a new computational paradigm, rather than a faster version of existing technology.
The impact of quantum computing on everyday life will be indirect, but potentially profound. People will benefit from the outcomes it enables, rather than from interacting directly with quantum machines. Shorter research and development cycles could allow new products to reach the market more quickly, benefiting consumers. In healthcare, this could mean faster discovery of new cancer drugs. In energy, it could enable the development of new battery materials. More broadly, quantum computing acts as a discovery tool, helping scientists better understand how nature works.
One of the biggest challenges in quantum is funding. While the talent base is exceptional, the financial structure of the sector is fragile. Quantum technologies are deeply capital-intensive and require large, sustained and patient investments. This is why instruments such as the EIC Accelerator and the EIC Fund play a critical role.
Quantum computing is not only a technological capability — it is also a geopolitical lever. For Europe, leadership in quantum would support strategic independence and shape future advances in medicine and advanced materials.
Key takeaways
- Quantum computing represents a fundamentally different approach to solving complex problems.
- It will enable faster innovation in areas such as health and energy.
- Quantum leadership is a strategic and geopolitical issue for Europe.
About the guest
Nikolay Dimov joined the European Investment Council Fund team at the European Investment Bank in 2020 and focuses on novel computing and software. He has 13 years of experience in finance and startups and has also worked at the European Investment Bank in debt and structured finance origination, covering Northern Europe and Germany, with a primary focus on the information and communication technology sector. Nikolay is a graduate of the University of Reading and holds a postgraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
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