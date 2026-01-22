Mercy Njoki at her home in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Kenya. BURN Manufacturing USA

Mercy Njoki was once among the billion people in Sub-Saharan Africa cooking meals with traditional indoor stoves over open fires, until she discovered ECOA, an electric cooking stove manufactured by BURN.

Today, Njoki, who lives in Ruiru near Nairobi, saves time and money with the electric cooker she purchased from a company that makes highly efficient electric, wood and gas stoves that are cleaner, need less fuel and protect families’ health.

“Before, I used a traditional cooking stove and it produced a lot of smoke,” Njoki says. “My family – especially my children – often fell sick. They developed allergies because of the constant exposure to smoke. I used to visit the hospital frequently because of persistent coughing. We sometimes had headaches from the carbon monoxide the stove emitted.”

Indoor air pollution causes more than 3 million premature deaths globally each year, disproportionately affecting children and women in low- and middle-income countries.

“With my new cooking stove, there is no more smoke and it’s safer. It even has a lock that kids cannot open like traditional stoves,” Njoki says.