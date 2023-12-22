EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION

The EIB financing will support the Promoter in providing clean and sustainable cooking solutions to households which are currently using solid biomass as their primary cooking fuel. The operation thereby contributes to Climate Action, gender equality and sustainable economic development. EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of its business and offer affordable rates to end customers. Electric clean cooking companies suffer from financing constraints due to the relative novelty of this business model, resulting in a lack of track record, as well as the elevated risk profile due to the credit risk from low-income clients without formal employment. The resulting difficulty to raise funding restrains the possibility of companies to offer lease-to-own schemes which are critical for the affordability for low-income households. Long-term EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of its business and to lower its cost of capital, resulting in lower cost for the end customers. EIB's due diligence process contributes to familiarising the Promoter with IFI requirements, and the Bank provides support in filling identified gaps. This targeted support increases the quality and soundness of the project, reduces environmental and social risks and may facilitate potential future fundraising by the Promoter. At the same time the EIB is exploring a supporting TA and blending operation under the DESIREE programme, enabling the Promoter to systematically address schools and hospitals with larger clean cooking solutions. It is expected that the operation will create a very high social benefit, by providing clean and reliable cooking solutions and replacing polluting and harmful traditional alternatives. The operation is expected to finance about 1.3 million electric induction cookstoves, reaching about 6.5 million final beneficiaries over the next five years.