On an early weekday morning in Prague, nurses finish nightshifts, teachers prepare their first lessons and police officers begin patrols across the city. Many start the day in the same way: boarding crowded trams or buses for long commutes from the outskirts of towns, where rents are within reach.

Living closer to work has become more and more difficult, as rising prices leave little room for people to make choices. For the public-sector workers who keep the city running, housing is one of the most pressing challenges.

A new project in Prague is giving public employees access to energy-efficient homes in good locations in one of Europe’s fastest-growing capitals. Česká spořitelna, one of the Czechia’s leading banks, is financing more than 1000 affordable homes in the city. The European Investment Bank is offering a €60 million loan for the project.