Description

The agreement (entitled Tripartite Agreement) mentioned in Article 287 (3), third subparagraph, of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU governs cooperation between the European Investment Bank, the European Commission and the European Court of Auditors with respect to the audits carried out by the Court on Bank’s activities in managing mandates conferred to it by the EU and the operations managed by the Bank and guaranteed by the general budget of the European Union.

The Agreement was signed by all three parties and came into force in November 2021 for a period of five years (with the possibility of renewal by tacit agreement for further five-year periods).