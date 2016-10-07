Description

La BEI reste déterminée à soutenir des projets de bonne qualité dans les pays d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (ACP). Cette brochure présente les activités de la Banque et les moyens qu’elle emploie. Elle décrit également la manière dont la BEI évolue pour répondre aux besoins des populations sur le terrain dans les pays ACP.