    17 oct. 2016

    • Transports
    • Équateur
    • Climat et environnement
    • Infrastructures sociales
Description

La BEI est la banque de l'Union européenne (UE). Mais elle finance des projets de développement urbain à l’extérieur de l’UE également, comme par exemple le métro de Quito. Sur la carte du métro de la capitale de l’Équateur, découvrez les projets que la BEI a portés de leur tout premier stade à leur achèvement.