  • Informations de publication

    30 mars 2007

PDF (EN)

Description

Cette étude a pour but d’analyser les possibilités de mener des activités relatives aux crédits carbone dans trois pays méditerranéens, à savoir l’Égypte, le Maroc et la Tunisie, de cerner les secteurs prioritaires et de constituer une réserve de projets concrets au titre du mécanisme pour un développement propre (MDP) que la BEI pourrait aider à mettre en place et à financer dans les années à venir.