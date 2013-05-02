Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
A joint report of the European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group
This report presents the activities of the EIB and the EIF facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2012, recognising their key role as the engine of economic growth in Europe.
In 2012, the EIB Group's support for small and medium-sized enterprises reached EUR 13 billion.
- In difficult market conditions, the EIB lent EUR 11 billion to SMEs. The estimated leveraged impact of 2012 EIB SME financing was at least EUR 21.4 billion. Approvals of loans for SMEs increased 14% over 2011 to EUR 14.0 billion of which EUR 12.6 billion was in the EU (an 18% increase on 2011).
- The EIF committed a record volume of equity of EUR 1.4 billion in 63 new funds, exceeding the 2011 figure by 20% and catalysing over EUR 7 billion from other investors.