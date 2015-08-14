  • Informations de publication

    14 août 2015

PDF (EN) Papier (EN)

Description

Le rapport sur les résultats des opérations dans l'Union européenne pour 2014 présente l'activité de la BEI sur l'exercice écoulé dans les 28 États membres de l'UE. Il passe en revue les résultats attendus de plus de 400 projets signés en 2014, représentant quelque 69 milliards d'EUR de financements. Le cadre d'évaluation selon les trois piliers (3P) est l'outil de gestion des résultats que la BEI utilise pour évaluer l'impact de ces projets au regard de ses objectifs de politique publique : innovation et compétences, accès aux financements, infrastructures et environnement, action en faveur du climat et cohésion sociale et économique. C'est la première fois que la Banque publie les résultats attendus de nouvelles opérations de prêt dans l'UE.