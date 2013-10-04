  • Informations de publication

    4 oct. 2013

La Banque européenne d'investissement (BEI) et la Commission européenne (CE) ont signé un nouveau protocole d'accord relatif au mandat de prêt extérieur (MPE) de la BEI lors de la réunion informelle du Conseil ECOFIN à Vilnius, le 13 septembre 2013. L'objectif de ce protocole d'accord est de renforcer la coopération entre la BEI, la CE et le Service européen pour l'action extérieure (SEAE), et de permettre formellement à la BEI, en tant que « banque de l'UE », de soutenir les politiques extérieures de l'UE.