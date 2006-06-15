  • Informations de publication

    15 juin 2006

Description

La présente charte énonce les principes fondamentaux d’éthique qui s’appliquent à la Banque européenne d’investissement et au Fonds européen d’investissement (ci-après désignés collectivement « le groupe BEI ») et souligne l’engagement du groupe BEI à appliquer une politique d’intégrité dans l’exercice de ses missions.