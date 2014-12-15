  • Informations de publication

    15 déc. 2014

PDF (EN)

Description

Afin de contribuer à la croissance et au développement du secteur des TIC en Palestine, le projet "Développement de l'incubateur palestinien d'entreprises du secteur des technologies de l’information et de la communication" a été conçu avec l'appui financier du Fonds fiduciaire de la FEMIP. Il s'agissait de fournir des services de conseil à cet incubateur, en vue d'augmenter l'efficacité avec laquelle il soutient des sociétés viables axées sur les TIC et, ainsi, d'accroître le nombre de start-up palestiniennes qui arrivent sur ce marché. L'appui et les conseils fournis à cet incubateur ont revêtu la forme d'un accompagnement et de formations, mais ont également englobé la mise en place de processus et de procédures visant à garantir un certain degré de pérennité du savoir-faire transmis.